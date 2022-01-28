BEIJING: A Pakistani Handicraft Pavilion was launched on Nanjing Road, one of Shanghai’s famous shopping streets, ahead of the Chinese New Year. Many Pakistani crafts are displayed for visitors with brass-made flower vases as a cornerstone.

“It’s amazing to promote these tremendous and beautiful Pakistani products to a foreign country like China,” said Aqeel Ahmed Chaudhry, founder of WINZA Jewelry and CEO of Atlantis Co., Ltd. while taking an interview with China Economic Net.

“Our purpose is to promote Pakistan and Pakistani art in China. We welcome all our Pakistani brothers and sisters to visit with Chinese friends and share your ideas and give us your precious feedback,” noted Muhammad Javed, the personal assistant of CEO of the project Aqeel Ahmed Chaudhry.

As per Muhammad Javed, Pakistan has a long history and a wide range of specialties in making handicrafts. “Producing unique handicrafts has always been a Pakistani tradition; indeed the art has been practiced for thousands of years,” he told the reporter, adding that the various textures, beautiful embroidery, and lovely shaded crafts distinguish Pakistani handicrafts from others.

These crafts are usually made of brass in a very mechanical way. There is ample variety and the crafts are normally made in different shapes and designs. “There are many types of cultures within the geographical boundaries of Pakistan as various civilizations impacted it in a different periods in history. The brass-made handicrafts are mostly residing in Multan, Punjab,” said Muhammad Javed, adding that they would like to spread the Pakistani culture of art, handmade crafts, and share its essence and elegance with the world.