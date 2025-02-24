Karachi: Former national team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has said that the Pakistani people like India and its cricketers and they must visit the neighboring country.

While talking to the media on the occasion of the match between Pakistan and India in Dubai yesterday, Sarfaraz Ahmed said that I will give an overall assessment of the Pakistani people, they want to see the Indian cricket team play in their country, the Pakistani people like and respect India and its players.

He said that in the last 7-8 years, international cricket has returned to Pakistan, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and many other world stars have played in Pakistan.

The winning captain of the Champions Trophy 2017 said that there is no difference between Mumbai and Karachi, the culture of the people here is also the same.

It should be noted that India defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets in the Champions Trophy match yesterday.

A second consecutive victory in the event has brightened the Indian team’s chances of reaching the semi-finals.