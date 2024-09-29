KARACHI: Pakistan’s leading fashion designer Faraz Manan has been included in the BOF 500 list of the 500 most influential people in the global fashion industry.

This list includes people from all over the world who are giving a new dimension to the fashion industry.

Faraz Manan announced this great achievement on Instagram, where he expressed his happiness and wrote: “Feeling proud and happy to be a part of the BOF 500 that shape the global fashion industry.”

Manan’s fashion brand is known around the world for its exquisite garments, which combine traditional craftsmanship with modern design. His creations have also attracted leading Bollywood actresses like Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Sridevi.