Pakistan cricket team players released a message on social media to express solidarity with the Palestinian people over the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The barbaric bombardment by Israel continues in Gaza. More than 500 Palestinians were martyred in the fresh attack on the hospital by the Zionist forces on Tuesday, after which the number of Palestinians martyred in Israel’s attacks on Gaza has increased to more than 3500.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 12,500 people have been injured by Israeli attacks in Gaza, including more than 1,000 children and more than 1,000 women.

The national cricket team, which is busy playing the ICC World Cup in India these days, on Wednesday, all-rounders of the Pakistan cricket team, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz and Osama Mir expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people on X (formerly Twitter) of Palestine. Posted a picture of the flag.

Mohammad Nawaz also posted a prayer emoji with his hands raised with the flag of Palestine.