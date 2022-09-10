In an exchange with an Indian supporter in Karachi, Pakistani captain Babar Azam’s father expressed his hope for his son’s success in Sunday’s Asia Cup final.

The major Asian tournament final is scheduled to take place tomorrow with Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka.

After falling to Sri Lanka in the final game of the Super Four stage, the Men in Green will face the hosts once again at Dubai International Stadium.

Babar has not been able to contribute significantly to his team during this tournament; his best effort (30 runs off 29 balls) came in Friday’s defeat against Sri Lanka.

Adnan was urged to pray for Babar to score runs in the championship game by an Indian Babar fan. In response, Azam Siddiqui said: “Yes, we are praying to Allah, and we are asking fervently.”

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by five wickets in their final Super Four match of the continental championship.

Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah, the Green Shirts’ two outstanding players who will compete in the championship game, were absent from the game.