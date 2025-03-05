Due to the government borrowing from private banks at high interest rates, Pakistani banks earned a profit of more than Rs 600 billion for the first time in 2024.

According to the report, sources in the Ministry of Finance say that due to high interest rates, banks earned more profit on loans, the increasing demand for loans also led to the banks’ high profits, and the banks also increased their fee-based income.

According to sources in the Ministry of Finance, the government’s loans from local commercial banks reached Rs 35 trillion, the volume of external loans is Rs 25.2 trillion, and the average interest rate on external loans is only 1 percent.

Sources in the Ministry of Finance said that the interest rate on local loans has historically been around 22 percent. In recent times, the interest rate on local loans has reached 12-13 percent. Meezan Bank earned the most, Rs 100 billion in a year. Due to the decrease in interest rates, the profits of banks are expected to decline this year.