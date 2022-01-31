BEIJING: Pakistan’s contingent will land in Beijing on Wednesday, just about a couple of days ahead of the opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Dr. Fahmida Mirza will lead the Pakistani delegation comprising athletes and officials.

This would be Pakistan’s fourth appearance in the Winter Olympics and the athletes vow to win the first medals for their country in Olympics Games.

Muhammad Karim, top skier from the Gilgit-Baltistan region, is all set to represent Pakistan at the Beijing Winter Olympic and is determined to win the hearts of countrymen through his performance.

“I am hoping to give my career’s best performance at the mega event to win the hearts of the Pakistani people and Chinese spectators,” he said in an interview.

Karim from Naltar, a village in Gilgit-Baltistan is the only Pakistani skier to have competed in two Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia and Pyeongchang, South Korea.

He is excited and looking forward to this year Olympics Games which will put Pakistan on the international sports map.

“I have been preparing for the Beijing Winter Olympics for three years and my biggest dream is to participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics and achieve my best records by performing well,” he added.