The 48th episode of Emirates Draw was met with a lot of smiling faces as over 300 contestants won a total of Dhs616,441, according to Gulf Today.

Ex-pats from Pakistan and India, such as Sajid Noushad from India and Muhammad Kamran from Pakistan, were among the winners. Each of them won Dhs77,777.

Noushad, an Indian businessman, was delighted because he did not anticipate succeeding after just two attempts. He claimed he was unable to believe it.

Related products

Restaurants in Dubai and Sharjah will show the Pak-India game on large screens at the 2022 Asia Cup

A sincere taxi driver in Dubai gives a Pakistani traveler a bag containing $4 million.

Pakistani ex-pat wins $5.4 million in the UAE lottery.

Noushad intends to pay off his debt and assist his staff with all of this money. When the results were announced last Sunday, Kamran was also overjoyed as he described his winning moment.

He claimed that he, too, was in shock. He characterized himself as asking, “No way, is that my name?”

He recalled it with joy and expressed gratitude to God for his favors10% of the participants can quickly win money by matching the first number from the right in one of the Draw categories, the Dhs7 reward category.

The biggest prize in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, worth Dhs100 million, can be won by someone who is fortunate enough to match all the numbers.

The organization has distributed Dhs35 million since the draw started 11 months ago. The funds have benefited over 25,000 participants. at the time.

He claimed that he and his uncle only recently started taking part in the Emirate Draw.

In addition to helping his uncle, Kamran intends to support his family back home. He continued by saying he will make a donation to help the Pakistanis devastated by the floods.