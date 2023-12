Actress Ayman Salim made her debut in the industry with the drama ‘Chipke Chipke’ in which her role of Mishi was well-liked.

Ayman Salim got married to Kamran Malik yesterday and in this regard, he announced the good news to his fans through Instagram.

Ayman shared a picture with her husband Kamran Malik and wrote ‘Alhamdullah’.

Fans are congratulating the actress for announcing her marriage.

It should be noted that Ayman Saleem is the daughter of former cricketer Saleem Yusuf.