To satisfy domestic demand, Pakistan is probably going to import wheat from Russia. A further Rs. 600 million will be spent on the 300,000 tonnes of wheat that will be bought from Russia.The charges from port to station will be applied to imported wheat, according to sources with the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP).

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the price of 10 kg of wheat will be Rs. 892, or Rs. 20 more than the price of 10 kg of wheat on the domestic market, which is Rs. 872.According to sources, the administration has yet to begin importing wheat from Russia.

By January 15, 2023, wheat could be imported from Russia, per the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (NFSR). Earlier, the summary for the G2G purchase of wheat from Russia was approved by the cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

The offer of M/s. Prodintorg, a state-owned company of the Russian Federation, to supply 300,000 MT of a specific milling wheat at a price of $372 per MT for the shipment period of November 1 through January 15 of 2023 was included in the summary. The summary was adopted by the committee following discussion.