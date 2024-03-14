Pakistan won the Thunder Nation Cup in Sydney.

The Thunder Nation Cup is organized by the Sydney Thunder of Big Bash League Australia and teams from different communities participate in this cup.

Thunder Nation Cup 2024 was won by the Pakistan Community, Pakistan defeated India Community by 14 runs in the final.

Pakistan scored 130 runs for 6 wickets while the Indian team managed to score 116 runs for 9 wickets.

Pakistan’s Bilal Qureshi scored an unbeaten 62 runs and was declared the player of the match.