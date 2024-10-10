Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team captain Fatima Sana’s father has passed away.

According to sources, he died on Thursday in Karachi, and Fatima would be traveling back on the first available flight.

Meanwhile, players and management of the women’s cricket team have expressed their condolences to Fatima Sana.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also conveyed his sympathies, stating, “May Allah grant you and your grieving family immense patience.”

It is important to note that the Pakistan Women’s team is currently in Dubai for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, where they have a crucial match against Australia tomorrow.