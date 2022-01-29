NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, has wished China, Pakistan’s “all-weather friend and iron brother”, all success as Beijing prepares to host 2022 Winter Olympic Games that coincide with Chinese Lunar New Year.

“We are confident that, overcoming all difficulties, China will organize the Winter Olympics meticulously and make it a spectacular event for the athletes, the Chinese people, and the whole world which will be watching this great event,” he said at the virtual celebration held in New York on Friday.

The 2022 Winter Olympics are set to take place on Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 20, just six months after the Tokyo Games.

“The global welcome to the hosting of the Winter Olympics in Beijing is a testimony of the world’s high regard for China, and respect for its great achievements, under the leadership of the CPC (Chinese Communist Party) and President Xi Jinping,” Ambassador Akram said at the event hosted by the Permanent Mission of China to the UN.

In his remarks, he wished the Chinese people, China’s leaders, and Beijing’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun a “very happy Chinese New Year”, noting that Beijing will have the unique distinction of having hosted both the Summer and Winter Olympics.