ISLAMABAD: A strong Pakistani squad will compete in the third Blind Cricket World Cup, which will be decided to hold in India from December 4 to 17.



Pakistan has been unfortunate in both past editions of the Blind Cricket World Cup, finishing as runners-up in both events while India won both.



The first T20 Blind Cricket World Cup was held in Bangalore, India in 2012, with India beating Pakistan by 29 runs in the final, while India beaten back Pakistan by nine wickets in the finals of the 2017 Blind T20 World Cup.

Syed Sultan Shah, Chairman of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC), has great expectations for the third edition of the Blind T20 World Cup.



“We’re working hard on the players because we want to send a tough team with a mix of youth and experience.” “We are holding an All Pakistan Super League for the players from June 23 to 29 at the Ayub Medical College Ground in Abbottabad to prepare them for the World Cup,” he said on Wednesday.



The league will highlight 56 players, as per Sultan. “The league will display four teams: Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab.” “Each team will have up to 14 players,” he clarified.

He predicted that a total of 21 players from the league would be selected for the World Cup. “A total of 17 players will be chosen from a field of 21 for the mega event.” Just before to the league, players’ fitness will be tested,” he said.

Concerning the costs for the All Pakistan Super League and participation in the Blind Cricket World Cup, he stated, “We have requested an increase in our annual grant, which includes the league and tour expenses.”



“We receive an annual grant of Rs 18 million, but we have requested Rs 22 million to cover our expenses.” PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja is a wonderful person, and we hope to work with him in the future.