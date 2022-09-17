ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan moves closer to safeguarding the rights of the defenseless, schoolchildren will now be given a course on animal welfare.

Salman Sufi, the head of the prime minister’s strategic reforms, revealed in a tweet on Saturday that the course would likely be implemented in all of Islamabad’s schools.

A special course is being prepared on Animal welfare that will be introduced in schools of ICT region. Children will be introduced with compassion and humane approach towards animals so they can be better citizens. #AnimalAbuse Image courtesy Pawtocol pic.twitter.com/hHI2TX7oAO — Salman Sufi (Wear A Mask To Save Lives) (@SalmanSufi7) September 17, 2022

According to Sufis, the “special course” will be implemented with the goal of ensuring that youngsters demonstrate compassion and treat animals humanely so they can be better citizens.

Sufi stated that the course is in accordance with Islamic animal rights and international standards for caring for and ensuring the welfare of animals.

According to him, “[the course] will also discuss [the] kind of pets and animals that exist in Pakistan and how maintaining exotic animals outside of their own nations is dangerous.”

The lesson, which is in development and could launch by the end of October, will teach kids that owning animals is “not enjoyable” but rather a “huge responsibility,” according to Sufi.