LAHORE: The second solar eclipse of the year will occur today, and Pakistan will be able to see some of it. According to a statement from the Met Office, the majority of Europe, Northern Africa, the Middle East, and Western Asia will be able to see the solar eclipse.

The partial eclipse will last from 13:58 PST to 18:02 PST, with the maximum eclipse happening at 16:00 PST.

Directly staring at the sun during the eclipse is not advised, according to ophthalmologists. Only with specialised solar filters is it safe to look directly at the sun.