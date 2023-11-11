On the occasion of his meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister also demanded an immediate unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and the establishment of a corridor for the delivery of aid.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar called the international forces’ silence on the ongoing brutality in Gaza shameful and said that Pakistan will continue to raise its voice for the Palestinians at the international level.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, who is on a visit to Saudi Arabia, met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

On the occasion of the meeting with the Palestinian President, Prime Minister Anwarul Haque Kakar expressed his regret over the massacre and genocide of innocent Palestinians by the occupying Zionist forces.

The Caretaker Prime Minister assured that Pakistan will continue to provide diplomatic and moral support to the people of Palestine.

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said that the international forces should play a role in stopping the ceasefire in Gaza and the massacre of innocent Palestinians.

The two leaders called for an immediate unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and the establishment of a corridor for the delivery of aid.

President Mahmood Abbas thanked Pakistan for supporting him in difficult times.

It should be noted that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar is in Saudi Arabia on a 3-day visit, where he will participate in the emergency Arab summit on the situation in occupied Palestine and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting.

The Arab Summit conference will be held in Riyadh today to discuss the dangerous situation in Gaza, in which the worsening situation in Gaza will be discussed.