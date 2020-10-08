Pakistan will continue to play positive role for regional peace, security: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD : Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination to continue to play a positive role for regional peace and security including the Afghan peace process. He made the remarks during his telephonic conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu.0FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi thanked the Turkish counterpart for his country’s consistent and categorical stance on the mir dispute. He said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the voice of oppressed Kashmiri people at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly and this has given courage and confidence to the Kashmiri people. The foreign minister said it is a matter of satisfaction that both countries share identical views on important regional and international matters. Qureshi also invited his Turkish counterpart to visit Pakistan. The Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu lauded the steps taken by Pakistan for regional peace including its efforts for peace in Afghanistan. Last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had told the UN General Assembly that the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan was a “burning issue”, and called for resolving it through dialogue.’ In a speech made via video-link to the 193-member Assembly’s landmark 75th session, Erdogan had said that steps taken following the abolition of the special status of Jammu-Kashmir further complicated the problem. NNI