Fatima Sana will represent Pakistan at the ACC Emerging Women’s T20 Asia Cup, which will be held in Hong Kong the next month. Four players from the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year are among the 14-player roster that has been announced by the national women’s selection committee for the eight-team event that runs from June 12 to June 21.

The team was assembled after seeing the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament’s T20 phase performances and emerging from camp in Multan in March.

Fatima has participated in 24 T20 Internationals and 31 One-Day Internationals. The choice to make her the tournament’s captain was made after she led the Blasters’ successful T20 Championship campaign in Lahore in December and captained Strikers, a team made up of probables for this squad, to victories in all three of their matches in the tournament mentioned above.

Squad: Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, and Yusra Amir. Fatima Sana (c), Anoosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Gulrukh, Lubna Behram, and Najiha Alvi (wk). Reserves: Rameen Shamim, Fatima Khan, Dua Majid, and Amber Kainat