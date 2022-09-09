The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Pakistan team will be coached by Australian legend Matthew Hayden, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday.With victories over India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia in the league games, the former cricketer motivated Pakistan to advance to the quarterfinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

On October 15, when Pakistan arrives in Brisbane from Christchurch after taking part in a T20I series against Bangladesh and the hosts New Zealand, Hayden will join the squad.In extending a warm welcome to Mathew Hayden, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja noted that Hayden is a seasoned performer whose credentials are recognised on a global scale.

“Hayden carries with him a wealth of expertise about the Australian circumstances,” the PCB chairman stated, “and he is positive that his presence will substantially strengthen the team’s highly gifted players for the World Cup and future excursions down under.”

In contrast, Hayden expressed his excitement at the prospect of working with the Pakistani squad once more as their mentor for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia, saying he “can’t wait” to reintegrate into the community and “experience the spirit of One Nation One Passion.”

He praised Pakistan’s victory over India on Sunday, saying, “I have observed how Pakistan have been doing in the ACC T20 Asia Cup.