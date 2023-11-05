Indian sports journalist Vikrant Gupta included Pakistan in the four possible teams of the ICC World Cup semi-finals. In a show related to the World Cup, Vikrant Gupta praised Fakhar Zaman and said that Pakistan’s victory over New Zealand today is a big victory, which makes Pakistan very dangerous.

Fakhar equaled Shahid Afridi’s national record for most sixes in an innings

He said that Fakhar Zaman’s innings reminded me of Saeed Anwar, Fakhar Zaman has the experience to make it bigger by making 100, looking at today’s situation, in my view, Pakistan is the fourth team in the semi-finals.

It should be noted that India and South Africa have reached the semi-finals, while by defeating New Zealand, Pakistan has once again secured the fifth position in the table with 2 valuable points and the run rate has also improved and turned positive.

The green shirts are one win away from going into the semi-finals, Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals are not only intact but also enhanced, but it will have to pray that the match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. If Sri Lanka wins, if the Kiwis win, Pakistan will have to win against England by a huge margin.

Pakistan won by 21 runs under DLS, and hopes of reaching the semi-finals remain intact

New Zealand’s run rate is higher than Pakistan and if they win against Sri Lanka they will improve by 10 points, then Pakistan will not only have to win the match against England but also by a huge margin.

Afghanistan is also in the race for the last four, Afghanistan is at the sixth position with 8 points but they have two matches left, if they lose both they will end the tournament with 8 points but if they win even one match they will Reach the semi-finals will depend on run-rate, in which he is well behind.