Pakistan has welcomed South Africa’s move to approach the International Court of Justice against Israeli atrocities on Palestinians.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Pakistan’s Acting Permanent Representative Usman Jadoon said that Pakistan welcomes South Africa’s move to the International Court of Justice against Israel.

He said that the legal position of the International Court of Justice regarding the occupied Palestinian territories is awaited.

It should be noted that South Africa has approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel over the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

Genocide of Palestinians: South Africa approaches the International Court of Justice against Israel

In a statement issued by the International Court of Justice on X, it was stated that South Africa has accused Israel of violating the UN Genocide Convention, and South Africa has requested the International Court of Justice to prosecute Israel.

South Africa said that Israel’s actions in Gaza are genocide, that the Israeli army is deliberately killing Palestinians in Gaza and that a large part of Gaza has been destroyed, that Israel’s indiscriminate use of force The aim is to forcefully expel the Palestinians, this act of Israel is a violation of the Genocide Convention.