<!-- wp:image {"width":888,"height":623} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/uploads532997img-20220428-wa0010-696x488.jpg" alt="" width="888" height="623"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Foreign Affairs <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Hina Rabbani Khar<\/a> on Thursday said Pakistan appreciates Iran\u2019s continued support on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.\u00a0<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The State Minister expressed these views in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> Syed Mohammad Ali<\/a> Hosseini here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.\u00a0<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The meeting focused on various aspects pertaining to further strengthening bilateral fraternal relations between the two countries. <\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Khar lauded the similarity of views between Pakistan and Iran on important regional and <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">international issues.\u00a0<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->