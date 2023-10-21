DUBAI: Shortly before leaving for Islamabad, Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), told reporters on Saturday that Pakistan was harmed by the judicial witch hunt that was conducted against him.

As he concludes his four-year self-imposed exile, the three-time premier is anticipated to arrive in the federal capital late in the afternoon.

Speaking to the journalists at the airport, Nawaz mentioned the day his government successfully conducted nuclear testing in 1998 and contrasted his party to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). “We are the ones behind May 28th, not May 9,” he said, alluding to the attacks on military sites that transpired subsequent to demonstrations sparked by the detention of PTI leader and former prime minister Imran Khan.

The former prime minister further added that the country’s economic situation was worrying, but he had high hopes. “I am happy to return home after four years. The cases against me caused damage to the country, and it is in a state of anxiety at the moment. We worsened the situation ourselves and so, will fix it ourselves too,” he claimed.