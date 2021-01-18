said Vietnamese investors need to take advantage of Pakistan’s business environment

ISLAMABAD : President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said that Pakistan wants to further strengthen relations with Vietnam in diverse fields, including trade and economy.

He was talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Vietnam Pham Hoang Kim, who called on him in Islamabad on Monday.

The President said Vietnamese investors need to take advantage of Pakistan s improved business environment as Pakistan offers on-arrival visa facility to Vietnamese nationals.

Highlighting the need to institutionalize high-level bilateral exchanges, the President said the exchange of parliamentary delegations will open up new avenues of bilateral cooperation.

He underlined the need to foster people-to-people contacts by promoting cooperation in the fields of tourism and education.

The President congratulated Pham Hoang Kim on the successful completion of his tenure in Pakistan and appreciated his efforts towards the promotion of bilateral ties between Pakistan and Vietnam