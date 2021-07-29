ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan and South Africa enjoy excellent cooperation in the field of defence which needs to be further expanded for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

He expressed these views while talking to the visiting Chief of South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanaya, who called on him in Islamabad on Thursday.

He said Pakistan wants to further enhance trade, investment and defence relations with South Africa.

He said Pakistan attaches great importance to its ties with South Africa under its “Look Africa” policy and wants to increase the frequency of exchanges at military and political levels to further cement bilateral ties.

The President highlighted Pakistan s strategy of “Smart Lockdowns” that successfully contained the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also shed light on the human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir being committed by the Indian Security Forces against the innocent Kashmiris.

He said that India is involved in the ethnic cleansing of Muslims by martyring innocent Kashmiri Muslims and issuing domiciles to non-Kashmiris to change the demography of the IIOJK.

He also called upon the international community to play its role in implementing the UN Security Council resolutions to grant the people of IIOJK their right to self-determination.

The visiting Chief of South African National Defence Force said the Armed Forces of the two countries have good working relations which need to be further improved for the mutual benefit of the two sides. The President expressed the hope that the visit of the Chief of South African National Defence Force would help in further strengthening the ties between Pakistan and South Africa.