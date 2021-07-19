LAHORE: Special Representative to the Prime Minister on religious harmony, Middle East Affairs and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday said that Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan for stability in the region.

Addressing a press conference at Punjab Institute of Quran and Seerat Studies here, he said that Pakistan’s stance on Afghanistan was clear and obvious as peace in Pakistan was linked with the peace in Afghanistan, adding that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would adopt a comprehensive policy over the affairs pertaining to Afghanistan.

To a question, he said that in past, the Pakistan government had endorsed the Taliban’s government in Afghanistan so if they would again come into power in Afghanistan, the Foreign Office of Pakistan would decide in this regard.

Pakistan, instead of any group or political party, always supported the people of Afghanistan and peace in the region, he maintained.

To another question about terrorism, he said that Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani had clearly mentioned regarding the perpetrators of terrorists activities in the country and involvement of hostile intelligence agency in terrorism.

The law enforcement agencies including Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) deserved appreciation for apprehending the culprits of Lahore blast, he asserted. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had clarified to the world community that Ulema always stood with Pakistan Army and other national security agencies for national interests.

Earlier, addressing on the occasion, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that coronavirus cases had been increased so it was needed to follow the SOPs pertaining to it, adding that traders should also implement the SOPs to continue their businesses.

He appealed to the people to ensure cleanliness on Eidul Azha and follow the corona SOPs in Eidgahs and said that coronavirus could only be eliminated through vaccination and complete adoption of precautionary measures against it.

Ashrafi said that peace committees would visit across Punjab from July 26 to ensure peace during Muharram-ul-Haram while an Ulema’s delegation would also meet the Punjab Chief Minister in this regard. Maulana Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari and Allama Hussain Akbar also spoke on the occasion.