ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday expressed serious concern over reports of the seizure of more than seven kilogrammes of natural uranium in India.

“We have noted with serious concern the reports about seizure of more than 7 Kg natural uranium from unauthorized persons in India,” Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said, responding to media queries on the uranium seizure.

“Security of nuclear materials should be the top priority for all countries,” he said, stressing the need for “thorough investigation of the matter as to how such sizeable quantity of uranium could become available outside any state control and identify the gaps which made this possible.” Uranium, a rare element is highly radioactive and is used for making nuclear explosives.

According to reports, Indian police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested two men with at least seven kilograms of natural uranium in Mumbai. The ATS received information that the accused were searching for a potential buyer to sell the huge quantity of uranium.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and the two were arrested.