ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has vehemently refuted a recent flurry of bogus claims made by India over terrorism in which a few isolated alleged occurrences were distorted and portrayed as a purported “terror” plot, warning India “not to make any mistake again.”

“All of this is nothing more than a continuation of the evil Indian scheme to accuse Pakistan of terrorism once more. We categorically deny these accusations and Indian plots, the Foreign Office Spokesperson stated in a news release on Sunday.

Pakistan firmly rejected the most recent Indian claims and insinuations while urging India to avoid future errors.As was clearly demonstrated in reaction to India’s foolish and irresponsible behaviour in February 2019, Pakistan is ready, resolute, and fully capable of effectively countering any misadventure, the official said.

A portion of the Indian news claimed that India had intercepted a message from a “Pakistani” WhatsApp number and had also confiscated a “empty boat” in Maharashtra along with some weaponry in order to support the staged “terrorist” narrative against Pakistan.

Parts of the Indian news made dishonest attempts to connect them to the absurd accusations that an attack in the style of Mumbai was being planned. Separately, the Indian media stated that the border forces and intelligence services were on high alert for potential attempts at “cross-border infiltration” along Rajauri.