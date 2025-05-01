ISLAMABAD :Pakistan and United States agreed to continue working closely to strengthen the bilateral ties.The understanding came as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday.

During their warm and cordial conversation, the prime minister appreciated President Trump’s bold and decisive leadership that led to the ceasefire between Iran and Israel.He also thanked the US Secretary of State Rubio for the key role played by the United States in the Pakistan-India ceasefire.

While exchanging views on the current situation in the Middle East, the prime minister stated that Pakistan would continue to play a constructive role for bringing peace in the Middle East.

Secretary Rubio said that the US would like to work with Pakistan for promoting peace and stability in the region.Reuters adds: US Secretary of State Rubio and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz held a call on Thursday in which they discussed promoting “a durable peace between Israel and Iran,” the State Department said in a statement.

President Donald Trump, earlier this week, announced a ceasefire between US ally Israel and its regional rival Iran to halt a war that began on June 13 when Israel attacked Iran.

Trump met Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House last week where they discussed Iran, which Trump said Pakistan knew about better than most other countries.