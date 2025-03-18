NEW YORK :Pakistan on Tuesday called on the interntional community and the United Nations Security Council (UNSc) to address terrorism within and from Afghanistan as “a matter of priority”.The15-member Council adopted a resolution which extended the mandate of UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) by one year.

Pakistan’s permanent Ambassador in UN Munir Akram on Monday told the Security Council: “The Taliban government has not been effective in eliminating ISIS/Daesh; it has tolerated several other terrorist groups and is complicit in the cross-border attacks against Pakistan by the TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan), together with the BLA (Balochistan Liberation Army) and its Majeed Brigade.”Explaining cross-border attacks from Afghan soil, Munir Akram pointed out last week’s deadly attack by BLA and the Majeed Brigade on the Peshawar-bound train, Jafferabad Express.

“Throughout the attack, the terrorists were in direct contact with their ‘handlers’ in Afghanistan, from where the attack was planned and directed,” Ambassador Akram told delegates, adding “We also have evidence that this attack was initiated and financed by our principal adversary, using its proxies in Afghanistan.”