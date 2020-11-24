ISLAMABAD : The Foreign Office has said that Pakistan will continue exposing India and will not let the world community be misled by Indian propaganda.

In a statement on Tuesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri urged the world community, including the United Nations counter-terrorism mechanisms, to act on the dossier presented by Pakistan with incontrovertible evidence of Indian state-sponsorship of terrorism.

Regarding the reported briefing to a group of foreign envoys at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on the so-called attempted terrorist attack in Nagrota district in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), the spokesperson said that the Indian government has escalated its anti-Pakistan campaign, marked by false narratives, concocted evidence, and orchestration of false flag operations.

The statement added, “The completely baseless and unsubstantiated Indian allegations are nothing but a reflection of desperate efforts on India’s part to salvage its false terrorism narrative against Pakistan and to divert international attention from its state-terrorism in IIOJK and state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan”.

He maintained the purported briefing by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs is yet another attempt to mischievously implicate Pakistan in some alleged planned attack in IIOJ&K.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan has been consistently sensitising the international community on the possibility of India undertaking a false flag operation with the intention to implicate Pakistan and jeopardizing regional peace and security. He said, “We once again forewarn the world community in this regard.”

Earlier, the Modi-led Indian government attempted to link Pakistan with the killing of four people in a clash between Indian occupation troops and suspected militants in Nagrota area on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

On November 22, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan while declaring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “king of liars” strongly condemned his attempt to implicate Pakistan in the Nagrota attack under a well-planned drama. He said that such false flag operations by India are being feared since Pakistan has brought to light the irrefutable proofs of Indian terrorism inside the country.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar, in a joint media conference on November 14, presented a dossier detailing India’s involvement in terror attacks in Pakistan.

Multiple video clips and audio clips, along with documents, were presented during the media conference of Indian handlers and terrorists communicating with each other and Indian intelligence handlers passing on instructions to terrorists in Pakistan. TLTP