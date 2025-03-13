ISLAMABAD : Pakistan has urged the Afghan government to take action against those involved in the Jaffar Express attack in Balochistan.In a weekly press briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan stated that the attack on the passenger train was part of a terrorist plan originating from outside the country.

He emphasized that the Taliban-led Afghan government should cooperate with Pakistan against terrorism.

On Tuesday, a group of terrorists attacked the Jaffar Express near Sibi in Balochistan and held over 400 passengers hostage. The Pakistani forces later launched an operation and eliminated all 33 terrorists and rescued passengers by Wednesday.

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told Dunya News that 21 civilians had already been martyred before the operation began. The rescue mission concluded with the safe recovery of all passengers, though four FC personnel also embraced martyrdom.The Foreign Office spokesperson also condemned Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid and halting of electricity supply to Gaza, calling it the manifestation of Israel’s systematic campaign to weaponize aid and dehumanize the Palestinian people.

He condemned the continuing Israeli assault against the people of West Bank and Gaza, which has resulted in the tragic loss of innocent lives, including women and children.