Pakistan would remain a special partner country for the 18th CAEXPO next year as well, according to local media outlets.

In this regard, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin-ul-Haque met with CAEXPO Secretary General Wang Lei on the sidelines of 17th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning on Sunday.

The two parties also discussed ways and means for enhancing Pakistan’s footprint in the premier trade and investment platform, China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) which represents 11 countries with a combined GDP of $17.5 trillion and a consumer market of around 2 billion people.

Secretary General Wang welcomed Pakistan’s participation as a special partner for the first time and admired the impressive pavilion and booths displaying quality merchandise and attractive handicrafts by TDAP and Pakistani businesses.

He hoped that Pakistan’s Trade and Investment Promotion Conference held on the Expo’s sidelines would introduce Pakistan’s vast market to Chinese and ASEAN entrepreneurs.

Underlying CAEXPO’s significance for regional trade and investments, Ambassador Haque referred to President Dr Arif Alvi’s video address in the inaugural ceremony in which he proposed a China-ASEAN-Pakistan trade triangle.

The Pakistani ambassador also welcomed the decision to include Pakistan in next year’s expo, expressing the hope that pandemic related travel restrictions would ease by that time, allowing high level officials and trade delegations from Pakistan to take part in the event.