ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan will raise India’s terror financing issue at the international forum, revealing the neighboring country’s negative designs that are threatening the façade of regional peace.

In a statement on Monday, Mr. Qureshi said that India’s Kashmir policy had been utterly failed. The Kashmiri leadership seems to be upset with the Indian government, he said adding that the Kashmiri leaders during their meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had demanded of the premier to review the one-sided and unconstitutional steps taken by New Delhi on Aug 5, 2019.

Mr Qureshi regretted that the way the BJP government mishandled the Covid-19 pandemic, thousands of people in India had lost their lives.

The foreign minister said that the Indian government in order to distract its public attention from internal affairs kept busy in staging dramas.

Mr Qureshi said it was our duty to apprise the Pakistani nation and the international community of the facts. He said Pakistan had presented clear proofs of India’s involvement in terrorism incidents (in Pakistan) to the United Nations and the world community earlier in the shape of dossiers.

He maintained that today the world was fighting against terrorism. He held that the world wanted to nip financial assistance to sponsor terrorism. It is one of the objectives of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and it is the world’s resolute resolve, the foreign minister added.

Mr Qureshi said that after the investigation into the Johar Town, Lahore blast that clearly pointed to India’s involvement in it, Pakistan was expecting that the world would take cognizance of India’s terror financing on the basis of hard evidence against India, retrieved during the Lahore blast investigation.

The foreign minister stated that Pakistan was taking every possible step to root out terrorism and defend its frontiers. He said Pakistan had fenced its borders and purged its tribal areas of the scourge of terrorism.

Mr Qureshi said that Pakistan started development projects in tribal areas. He said that the government did the legislation to prevent terror financing and introduced measures to stem money laundering.

He said Pakistan had been hosting Afghan refugees for long, and now ‘we want their dignified return to their country.’ He said we needed international help for the refugees’ return.

He was of the view that for the repatriation of Afghan refugees, a thorough, well-resourced and time-specific plan must be chalked out and it should be part of the Afghan peace process. “If we want to make our cities and citizens safe, then we should ponder over this seriously,” he added.

Mr Qureshi said that Pakistan wanted the promotion of regional coordination so that investment could pour in and the region could prosper. The foreign minister said that if unrest was being promoted in Afghanistan with such negative thinking that Pakistan would keep entangled in its border situation then it would be harmful for the world objectives. He asked the world to take notice of this situation.