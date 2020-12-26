PM’s aide says no compromise will be made on efficacy and quality of vaccine

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan has said that the government will procure Covid-19 vaccine on the basis of transparent scientific data about its efficacy and safety.

On Friday, he said six major international pharmaceutical companies are at the forefront of developing the coronavirus vaccine, Radio Pakistan reported.

But the company that will present scientific research data in a transparent manner will be approached to purchase the vaccine, he added.

The PM’s’ aide said providing low cost and quality vaccine to the people is a government’s target but at the same time ensuring its safety is equally important.

He clarified that no compromise will be made on the quality of the vaccine.

The health ministry earlier this month had allowed the private sector to purchase the coronavirus vaccine.

The UK, US, China and Russia are currently involved in vaccine manufacturing, with Pfizer and Russia’s Sputnik vaccine being already administered to selected groups of people.

A Covid-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech is 91.25% effective and the rate is likely to increase based on late-stage trial data, Turkish researchers said on Thursday, as the country becomes the second trial site to produce results for the Chinese candidate.

De facto health minister Dr Faisal had said earlier that they were negotiating with China and Russia, among others, to procure coronavirus vaccines.

“We are in talks with China, Russia and some other countries for procurement of the [Covid-19] vaccine after narrowing down our priority list,” he told Anadolu Agency.