ISLAMABAD: Pakistani experts would participate in 75 international exhibitions proposed for the promotion of commercial activities during fiscal year 21-22.

At least 28 such events are taking place in nine Asian countries, with China in the lead with 10 exhibitions.

Due to Covid-19, more emphasis has been placed on virtual activities, including online seminars, webinars, and participation in virtual exhibitions; however, some physical exhibitions will also be held during the ongoing fiscal year.

Pakistani experts are participating in 75 exhibitions, according to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP)’s official data; 39 Pakistani delegations would visit foreign countries to attend the proposed exhibitions while many foreign delegates would come to Pakistan to participate in such events.

According to TDAP, 17 are related to Agro and food, 24 to textile and leather, 17 to engineering and minerals, 10 to services and tourism, and 10 to IMDD.

The 10 exhibitions, with Pakistanis’ participation, include the China Intl Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), which will take place in September in Beijing.

Regarding textile products, Intertextile Shanghai Apparel is expected to occur on September 21 to 23. China–ASEAN Expo (in Nanning) and The 18th Western China International Fair, both online activities, are also expected during the same year.

Pakistan experts will physically participate in the 25th China Seafood and Fisheries Expo in Qingdao, China in October.

China International Import Expo (CIIE), an online event, would take place in November.

A Pakistani delegation is also expected to participate in InterTextile Shanghai Fabric, China in March 2022. Similarly, the online China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) will take place in March 2022.

Shoes and Leather, Guangzhou, China is an event with physical attendance in June 2022. The exact date of the event would be determined later.

According to TDAP, the Annual Business Plan for international exhibitions is finalized keeping in view the policy of the Ministry of Commerce for focusing more on China and Africa regions.