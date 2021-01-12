The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan will hold the second Pakistan-Turkey-Azerbaijan trilateral meeting on in Islamabad on Wednesday and discuss global and regional issues, including new and emerging threats to regional peace and security.

According to a Foreign Office statement, the three sides would also explore possibilities of deepening trilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest, including peace and security, trade and investment, science and technology, education and cultural cooperation.

Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey enjoy close fraternal relations based on common faith, values, culture and history; deeply embedded in mutual trust and understanding, the statement said. The first round of the trilateral meeting was held in Baku in November 2017.

The meeting in Islamabad would exchange views on global and regional issues, including new and emerging threats to regional peace and security, addressing challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, environment and climate change and to achieve economic development targets.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will arrive in Islamabad for a two-day visit on Wednesday, according to Foreign Office. It said on Monday that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu would also undertake a visit to Islamabad from January 12-14.

During their stay in Pakistan, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey will also hold talks with Foreign Minister Qureshi besides call-on meetings with President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan. The visit by Bayramov will be the first by an Azeri foreign minister to Pakistan in a decade.