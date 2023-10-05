Regarding the match between Pakistan and India on October 14 for the ICC World Cup 2023, England’s former captains have predicted India’s defeat at the hands of the Shaheens.

Former England captain Michael Atherton said that the India-Pakistan match will be the biggest match of the World Cup and it looks like Pakistan will beat India.

He said that if the two teams meet again in the semi-final or final, it will also be a big match. Pakistan may give a surprise in the India-Pakistan match.

Pakistan is a low-level team and will not advance in the World Cup: Harbhajan

On the other hand, another former England captain Ann Morgan said that I think the team that can surprise everyone in this World Cup is Pakistan, Pakistani players can give good performance in the event.

It should be noted that the match between Pakistan and India in the World Cup will be played in Ahmedabad on October 14 and the Pakistan team has not won any match in the 7 matches of the World Cup so far.