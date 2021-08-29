ISLAMABAD: The United Nations and World Food Programme (WFP) sought assistance from Pakistan to bridge food security in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul and they have got a positive response.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted ‘conditional permission’ to fly planes from Peshawar to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul for food supply.

To supply the food to Kabul, the UN will use planes and helicopters and for this six people will carry food in M-18 helicopters from Peshawar to Kabul Airport. The CAA notification reads that WFP has to pay the set fee for the flying operation.

Earlier World Food Programme (WFP) David Beasley visited Pakistan and met with Prime Minister Imran Khan. He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his leadership and said, “Thank you, Prime Minister, Imran Khan and leaders of the #Pakistan government for the productive meetings. Your leadership is critical to bringing peace, stability, and hope to the people of #Afghanistan. Afghan families need our support now more than ever.”

Millions of Afghans face the risk of starvation and a “catastrophe on top of a catastrophe” the head of the United Nations’ World Food Programme had warned, saying the agency needs $200 million by the end of the year to continue its operations in Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover on August 15.

WFP Executive Director David Beasley made these remarks on Tuesday while touring a compound in Doha housing more than 500 refugees who fled Afghanistan.