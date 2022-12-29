ISLAMABAD: The prevalence of new varieties is on the rise throughout the world, and the Border Health Services of Pakistan have instructed authorities at all international airport to guarantee strict application of the Covid screening of incoming travellers.The department recommended that all airports rigorously monitor all foreign travellers to Pakistan in a letter sent on December 28.

As stated in the letter, “The undersigned has already issued instructions to the all the respective incharges/POE focal persons for maintaining a heightened level of awareness and alert for the rapid identification, detection, and isolation of any potential cases to prevent further transmission as part of effective control and prevention measures.”

The use of proper personal protective equipment (PPES) by healthcare personnel for stoppage of transmission, as well as the strict implementation of Infection Prevention Control (IPC) protocols at the points of entry, are urged to all legislative bodies.

Additionally, 2% of every flight’s passengers must be checked for Covid, according to instructions given to airport authorities to undertake rapid antigen tests (RAT) on any suspected passengers very away.

Additionally, it requested that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Airport Security Forces (ASF), and other pertinent agencies collaborate with the health official during the screening procedure to prevent any uncomfortable situations as some passengers displayed resistance to the process.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) earlier this month rejected complaints about the new variant’s spread across Pakistan. Additionally, it claimed that Pakistan was well prepared to handle any new viral strains.