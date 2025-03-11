Lahore: Former Test cricketer and Pakistan team batting consultant Mohammad Yousuf has withdrawn from the New Zealand tour. According to Express News, former cricketer Mohammad Yousuf has withdrawn from the New Zealand tour due to his daughter’s illness. Mohammad Yousuf was appointed as the Pakistan team’s batting consultant.

Mohammad Yousuf has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board of his decision, however, board sources say that no one will be appointed as a replacement for Mohammad Yousuf.

It should be noted that the Pakistani cricket team will leave for New Zealand on the morning of March 12, where it will play five T20 Internationals and three ODIs.