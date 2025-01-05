In the Cape Town Test, the entire Pakistan team was bowled out for 194 runs against South Africa. Pakistan is batting second with a deficit of 421 runs and captain Shan Masood scored a century while Babar Azam was out for 81 runs.

Third day

On the third day of the second Test match of the series being played in Cape Town, Pakistan started its innings at 64 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Captain Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam batted responsibly and built a partnership of 98 runs, however Babar 58 and Rizwan returned to the pavilion with individual scores of 46 runs.

Salman Agha was out for 19 runs, Aamir Jamal 15, Khurram Shahzad 14 and Mir Hamza 13 runs, Saim Ayub could not come to bat due to injury while Mohammad Abbas remained not out with zero.

For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada took 3, Mpaka and Keshav Maharaj took 2, 2, Wien Mulder, Marco Jensen took one wicket each.

Second day

South Africa started the second day of play with 316 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Ryan Rickleton played a brilliant innings of 259 runs before being dismissed by Mir Hamza. Other batsmen included Kyle Vereen 100, Marco Jens 62, Keshav Maharaj 40, David Bedingham 5 and Kevina Mafaka 0.

Kagiso Rabada was not out after scoring 6 runs.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Abbas and Salman Agha took 3, 3 wickets, while Mir Hamza and Khurram Shahzad took 2, 2 wickets.

Pakistan’s innings started disappointingly and three wickets were dismissed for a total score of 20. Captain Shan Masood 2, Kamran Ghulam 12 and Saud Shakeel 0 were out.

Babar Azam 31 and Mohammad Rizwan 9 are currently at the crease with 551 runs to cover.

Kagiso Rabada took 2 wickets and Marco Jensen took 1 wicket for the Proteas.

Day 1

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 316 runs for the loss of 4 wickets by the end of the first day’s play.

After falling for 3 wickets on 72 runs, a 235-run partnership between South African opener Ryan Rickleton and captain Temba Bumrah put the team in a strong position.

Ryan Rickleton is at the crease with 176 runs and David Bedingham is with him on 4 runs.

South Africa captain Temba Bumrah was out for 106 runs. Aiden Markram 17, Wien Mulder 5 and Tristan Stubbs departed for the pavilion on zero.

For Pakistan, Salman Agha took two wickets while Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Abbas took one wicket each.