The Pakistani team in India for the Cricket World Cup was given a grand welcome at the hotel on arrival from Hyderabad Deccan to Ahmedabad, the players were presented with traditional shawls.

Earlier in the charter flight, the national team celebrated the victory against Sri Lanka by cutting a cake and Iftikhar Ahmed sweetened the mouths of the players.

Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf will also leave for India today on the invitation of the Indian Cricket Board, where he will be present to encourage the Pakistani team on the occasion of the World Cup match between Pakistan and India on October 14 in Ahmedabad. .

Zaka Ashraf said that he considers the support of his team very important on this important occasion, the Pakistani team has reached this stage with their hard work and passion and they hope that they will give us an opportunity to make us proud with their best performance. will