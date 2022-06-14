MULTAN: Pakistan have left India behind in the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings after completing a clean sweep over West Indies on Sunday.

Babar Azam’s side jumped a spot to fourth in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings after the series win over West Indies in Multan. India are currently at the fifth spot.

Before the start of the series, Pakistan were placed fifth in the rankings with a rating of 102. But the 3-0 clean sweep over the Windies has boosted their rating to 106, leaving India behind at 105.

After their 53-run win in the final ODI, Pakistan skipper Babar was delighted at the way the team is progressing.

“We execute the plans and are giving 100 percent in all departments and the results are there to see,” said Babar who has now won four out of five series as captain.

“We have different areas of improvements as each of the three games showed. We hope to learn from our mistakes and get better.”