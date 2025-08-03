Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan supports Iran’s nuclear program for peaceful purposes and stands with it for its right.

The Prime Minister said this while addressing a joint news conference with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Peshkeshian at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Shahbaz Sharif said that the Iranian President is welcomed to Pakistan. Shahbaz Sharif said that Masoud Peshkeshian has come to Pakistan for the first time as an Iranian President. He had fruitful discussions with him on bilateral relations, relations, brotherhood, religious and geographical issues, among other issues.

Shahbaz Sharif said that in June, Israel attacked Iran without any reason, Pakistan and the people here condemned the Israeli attack on Iran.

The Prime Minister said that several MoUs have been signed with Iran today, and it is hoped that these will take the form of agreements very soon. Iran and Pakistan have set a target of 10 billion dollars in trade.

He said that Iran has every right to acquire nuclear power for peaceful purposes, Pakistan stands with the Iranian position of acquiring nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, everyone is a friend in good times, a real friend is the one who holds hands in bad times.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif warmly welcomed the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Peshkeshkian, upon his arrival at the Prime Minister House, and a grand reception ceremony was held in honor of the Iranian President.

The Iranian President was warmly welcomed by the Prime Minister upon his arrival at the Prime Minister House, the two leaders shook hands warmly and exchanged words of goodwill, followed by a photo session.

At the beginning of the reception ceremony, the national anthems of both countries were played and the decorated contingents of the armed forces presented a guard of honor to the distinguished guest.

The Prime Minister introduced the Iranian President to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanvir Hussain, Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Housing Riaz Hussain Pirzada, and Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi.

On this occasion, Shahbaz Sharif also introduced Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and senior officials including members of the federal cabinet, Ahmad Cheema, Ali Pervez Malik, Haroon Akhtar Khan, and Tariq Fatemi.

Later, the Iranian President introduced his cabinet members to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Dr. Masoud Peshkian also planted a memorial tree in the green area of the Prime Minister’s House.

On this occasion, special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the Islamic world.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the Iranian President met at the delegation level and discussed the promotion of mutual relations between the two countries and the regional situation.