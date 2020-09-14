Pakistan summons Indian charged, affaires, registers strong protest over ceasfire violations.

ISLAMABAD: Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned to Foreign Office on Sunday to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control on the night between Friday and Saturday resulting in one shahadat and serious injuries to four innocent civilians. According to Foreign Office Spokesperson, the Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. It was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions. Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Hotspring and Rakhchikri Sectors of the LoC, 10 year old Iqra Qamrez d/o Muhammad Qamrez, resident of Village Dera Sahib Zadian embraced shahadat while 16 year old Muhammad Iqrar s/o Muhammad Qamrez; 75 year old Motia Begum w/o Muhammad Zaman, residents of Village Dera Sahib Zadian; 8 year old Khwaar Ahmed s/o Saif Ullah; and 40 year old Murtaza Khan s/o Saif Ullah, residents of Village Degwar, sustained serious injuries. The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed 2225 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 18 shahadats and serious injuries to 176 innocent civilians. These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security. It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.