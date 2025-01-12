Lahore: Pakistan has submitted a preliminary squad of more than 20 players for the ICC Champions Trophy.

According to sources, the selection committee submitted the preliminary squad to the ICC two days ago, and the name of opener Saim Ayub has also been sent to the preliminary squad.

The preliminary squad includes captain Muhammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan Niazi, Sufyan Muqim, Muhammad Hasnain, Abdullah Shafiq, Naseem Shah, Usman Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam and Salman Ali Agha, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Haseebullah and Abbas Afridi.