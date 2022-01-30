ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the reported extra-judicial killing of five Kashmiris in Pulwama and Budgam in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), reiterating its call for the international accountability of Indian forces.

“We also reiterate our call on the international community, including the United Nations, to hold India accountable for its gross and systematic human rights violations and crimes against humanity in IIOJK, without further delay,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The spokesperson said in their unabated reign of terror, the Indian occupation forces had martyred at least 23 Kashmiris in fake “encounters” and so-called cordon-and-search operations in the month of January alone.

Driven by the far-right extremist ‘Hindutva’ ideology that provoked and condoned genocide of Muslims, the Indian forces were relentlessly targeting the Kashmiris, especially youth, in the occupied territory.

“The international community must act to stop this wanton oppression and persecution of the besieged Kashmiris under illegal occupation. We also reject and condemn the Indian officials’ lies insinuating the killing of an alleged “Pakistani” resistance fighter,” it was added.