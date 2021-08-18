KARACHI: The federal government has extended the services of Pakistan Steel Mills Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brigadier ® Shuja Hassan for one more year despite audit objections.

A notification has been issued for the appointment of Shuja Hassan. Despite the audit objections, the term of the CEO of Steel Mills has been extended by one year. The Board of Directors (BoD) of Pakistan Steel Mills recommended a one-year extension in Shuja Hassan’s contract, the notification reads.

Shuja Hassan’s appointment will be finalized by the federal cabinet and he will work till the appointment of the new CEO, the notification reads. In 2020, the government had appointed Brig (r) Shuja Hassan as the CEO of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

According to the notification, Brig (r) Shuja Hassan has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Steel Mills for one year and the appointment is subject to termination by both parties on one month’s notice.